'It's something we....' - Rohit Sharma breaks silence over frequent captaincy changes in India - WATCH

India have had a peculiar year with frequent captaincy changes. So far, six players have captained India in the calendar year, with more than five months to go in 2022. Apart from regular captain Rohit Sharma, the likes of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have led the team across formats.

Ahead of the start of the 1st T20I between India and England, in Southampton on Thursday (July 07), skipper Rohit -- who missed the fifth and final rescheduled Test between India and England in Edgbaston due to contracting the Covid-19 virus -- broke his silence over the frequent captaincy changes in the Indian camp.

"No. It's something we have prepared. We know the scheduling, we got to have the understanding, that players will be swapped every now and then. You can create your bench strength as well, a lot of opportunities for guys to come out and play. Exciting times, these guys have been here for a while playing in Ireland and played a couple of games here as well," said Rohit.

Talking about the 1st T20I, India rode on quickfire knocks from Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya's maiden fifty to post 198-8. In reply, the Jos Buttler-led English line-up were dismissed for 148 in 19.3 overs as the hosts lost by 50 runs at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Despite the frequent captaincy changes, India have look in form in the shortest format ahead of the T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia later this year. They will aim to win the ongoing T20I series versus the Three Lions by emerging on top in the second and penultimate contest, to be held in Edgbaston onb Saturday (July 09).