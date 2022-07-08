'His performance will put pressure on Virat Kohli' - Wasim Jaffer heaps praise on Indian star

India started their white-ball series versus England on a winning note by defeating Jos Buttler-led English line-up by 50 runs in the first T20I at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on Thursday (July 07). While Hardik Pandya was the star performer, returning with 51 and 4 for 33, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh also had a good outing.

After Rohit Sharma-led India's convincing win, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has heaped praise on Deepak Hooda and feels his recent performances will put pressure on a struggling Virat Kohli. While Kohli's strike rate has dipped a bit, especially in the IPL, Hooda has been onsong since the Ireland T20Is. The right-hander has had scores of 47*, 104, 59 and 33 in his last four T20Is and the 27-year-old has impressed with his hitting abilities from the word go, helping India get off to a flying start in the powerplays.

Thus, Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo, "Hooda’s performance will put pressure on Virat Kohli when he comes back. You’ve got a guy who has done so well, performed consistently in the IPL and the T20Is as well. The pressure might bring out the best of Virat Kohli."