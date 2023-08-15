Ice Hockey: Toronto Maple forward Rodion Amirov dies from brain tumor - Reports

Toronto Maple Leafs forward prospect Rodion Amirov has died, a year-and-a-half after being diagnosed with a brain tumour, his agent said Monday.

The 21-year-old Russian missed all the 2022-2023 season as he underwent treatment following diagnosis in February last year.

"From the moment he received the news, he refused to speak in the negative, determined to enjoy every day, facing it with the same positive attitude he showed during his hockey career," agent Dan Milstein said in a statement.

"We will always remember his courage, his desire, his will, his smile, all of the great things about him."

Amirov was selected by Toronto with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

He signed a three-year contract with Toronto in 2020 and joined the team's affiliate squad, the Toronto Marlies for the 2020-2021 campaign.

"The entire Maple Leafs organization is devastated by this tragic loss," Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said in a statement.

"Over the duration of his courageous battle, Rodion's positivity inspired everyone around him, and he made lasting impressions with our team and fans in his brief visits to Toronto.

"It's incredibly sad to see a young man with so much promise taken from us so soon. We offer our deepest condolences to Rodion's family and friends as we mourn this loss together."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE