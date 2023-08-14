From colossal failure in SA to WI T20I series loss: Team India's shocking LOWS in Rahul Dravid's tenure

Written By: Aditya Sahay Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 07:18 PM IST

There have been some shocking lows for Team India during Rahul Dravid's coaching tenure, since late 2021. While one cannot simply blame him for all the big losses, his tenure has certainly drawn a mixed response so far. Here's listing some big defeats for India during his tenure:

1) Dismal SA tour

Under Dravid, India's first overseas tour came during December 2022 when they left for South Africa for three Tests and equal number of ODIs. Despite a 1-0 lead in the Test series, they lost 1-2 and were whitewashed in the preceding ODIs.

2) One-off Test loss to England

India had a chance to win their first-ever Test series in England when they went to the United Kingdom for the rescheduled fifth and final Test in the 2022 summer under Dravid. Having an unassailable 2-1 lead, India missed out on a golden opportunity to make it 3-1 despite taking a sizeable 132-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah & Co. lost by seven wickets in defence of 374 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. This served as the second jolt in Dravid's coaching tenure.

3) Asia Cup debacle

Rohit Sharma-led India endured a disastrous campaign in last year's Asia Cup, a dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November. While Men in Blue started strongly, with two straight wins, they campaign fell flat in the Super Four. India lost two back-to-back games, versus Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively, to bow out before the finale. Dravid-Rohit were criticised for India's colossal failure in the continental tournament (held in the shortest format for only the second time overall).

4) T20 World Cup failure

India's next big defeat in Dravid's tenure came during the T20 World Cup in Australia. Rohit & Co. entered the semi-finals but were given a reality check, losing to eventual winners England by ten wickets in Sydney. This was India's first-ever ICC event in Dravid's coaching tenure and the one-time winners failed to impress one and all.

5) ODI series loss to Bangladesh

Rohit-Dravid-led India lost the three-match ODI series to hosts Bangladesh in December 2022. India conceded the series with a game to go but won the final ODI to prevent a whitewash. The 50-over series loss was India's second-ever versus the Bangla Tigers and second in a row in Bangladesh. The defeat became a big talking point as many continued to question India's run under Dravid.

6) Home ODI series loss vs Australia

Despite a 1-0 lead, India conceded the three-match ODI series to Australia early this year. The hosts were listless in the penultimate ODI whereas failed in the final encounter, chasing 270, and were dismissed for 248 in Chennai.

7) WTC final loss

Dravid had a chance to guide India to their first-ever ICC title since 2013 during the WTC final, held in June at The Oval, London. Facing the mighty Aussies, Rohit-led India fell short by a convincing margin, of 209 runs, to add another big defeat in the former Indian skipper's coaching tenure.

8) T20I series defeat to WI

Under Dravid, India conceded their first five-match T20I series on Sunday (August 13) in Florida when they went down to the two-time winners West Indies (who failed to qualify for last year's T20 WC). Being 0-2 down, Hardik Pandya-led India did well to level the series but fell flat in the final game, by eight wickets. It is to be noted that this became West Indies' maiden bilateral series (minimum of three matches) win against India in 17 years. In 2006, the Windies defeated Rahul Dravid-led India in a five-match ODI series (4-1) at home. Thus, India have added another major disappointment in their kitty under Dravid. Many have raised fingers at the legendary player, who is now aiming for India's glory in the forthcoming Asia Cup (in ODI format) and the home ODI WC, in October-November. Dravid's tenure ends after the 50-over showpiece event.

