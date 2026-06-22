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Chasing Klose: 5 World Cup records Messi can break in Argentina’s clash against Austria

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 17:28 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 17:29 IST

Lionel Messi is on the verge of football immortality. As Argentina battles Austria at the 2026 World Cup, discover the five legendary records—including Miroslav Klose's historic goals tally—the maestro can break in Dallas.

All-Time Top-Scorer in Men’s World Cup
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All-Time Top-Scorer in Men’s World Cup

After scoring his maiden World Cup hat-trick against Algeria, Messi's World Cup goals tally increased to 16, matching the top-scorer from Germany, Miroslav Klose. Should he score at least one goal against Austria, Messi will surpass Klose to become the highest goal scorer in World Cup history.

Most Goal Contributions
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Most Goal Contributions

Already leading the chart with 24 goal contributions (16 goals and eight assists) during his decorated World Cup career, another goal or an assist would extend his tally to 25, marking an unbelievable feat in the tournament’s history.

Most Matches Played
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(Photograph: AFP)

Most Matches Played

Having played 27 World Cup matches across six appearances, starting against Austria would extend his tally (most matches played at the FIFA World Cup) to 28 (and counting), creating a record.

Most Matches Won
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(Photograph: AFP)

Most Matches Won

Messi has won 16 times for Argentina at the FIFA World Cups, the joint-most alongside Klose, who did it for Germany. A win over Austria would see Messi become the most successful player in this competition, having won the most matches.

Goals from Outside the Box
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Goals from Outside the Box

As strange as it may sound, Messi is currently tied with Brazil’s Roberto Rivelino a five goals scored outside the penalty box. Another long-range strike will put him in sole possession of this record.

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