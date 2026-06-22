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Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20s

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 16:56 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 16:56 IST

From Kieron Pollard to Chris Gayle, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in T20s. This list also includes Jos Buttler, Alex Hales and David Warner

Kieron Pollard (West Indies) - 14,589 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: X/@MINYCricket)

Kieron Pollard (West Indies) - 14,589 runs

West Indies' Kieron Pollard tops the list of batters with the most runs in T20s. In 737 matches, Pollard has scored 14,589 runs at an average of 31.85 and an impressive strike rate of 151. His tally also includes two centuries and 67 half-centuries.

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 14,562 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 14,562 runs

West Indies legend Chris Gayle is second on the list with 14,562 runs in 463 T20 matches. He boasts a strong average of 36.22 and a brilliant strike rate of 144.75, including 88 half-centuries.

Alex Hales (England) - 14,449 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: X/TrinbagoKnightRiders)

Alex Hales (England) - 14,449 runs

Alex Hales, known for his explosive batting, is third on this list. In T20s, Hales has played 528 matches and scored 14,449 runs at an average of 29.91 and a strike rate of 144.51. His tally also includes seven centuries and 92 half-centuries.

Jos Buttler (England) - 14,371 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Jos Buttler (England) - 14,371 runs

England's explosive batter Jos Buttler ranks fourth with 14,371 runs in 510 T20 matches at an average of 35.05 and an explosive strike rate of 146.38. His tally also includes eight centuries and 102 half-centuries.

David Warner (Australia) - 14,284 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

David Warner (Australia) - 14,284 runs

Australia's David Warner is fifth with 14,284 runs in 439 T20 matches at an average of 37.29. His tally also includes 10 centuries and 118 half-centuries, with a best score of 135 not out.

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