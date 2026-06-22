/Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20s

From Kieron Pollard to Chris Gayle, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in T20s. This list also includes Jos Buttler, Alex Hales and David Warner
West Indies' Kieron Pollard tops the list of batters with the most runs in T20s. In 737 matches, Pollard has scored 14,589 runs at an average of 31.85 and an impressive strike rate of 151. His tally also includes two centuries and 67 half-centuries.
West Indies legend Chris Gayle is second on the list with 14,562 runs in 463 T20 matches. He boasts a strong average of 36.22 and a brilliant strike rate of 144.75, including 88 half-centuries.
Alex Hales, known for his explosive batting, is third on this list. In T20s, Hales has played 528 matches and scored 14,449 runs at an average of 29.91 and a strike rate of 144.51. His tally also includes seven centuries and 92 half-centuries.
England's explosive batter Jos Buttler ranks fourth with 14,371 runs in 510 T20 matches at an average of 35.05 and an explosive strike rate of 146.38. His tally also includes eight centuries and 102 half-centuries.
Australia's David Warner is fifth with 14,284 runs in 439 T20 matches at an average of 37.29. His tally also includes 10 centuries and 118 half-centuries, with a best score of 135 not out.