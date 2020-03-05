ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India progress to finals after semifinal match gets abandoned

India's women cricket team progress into finals after their semifinal clash with England was abandoned. According to the new rule, each side has to play a minimum of 10-overs in the shortened match.

The last cut-off time for the match was 11:00 AM (time for the toss) but the heavy downpour did not allow the play which allows table-toppers India to book a berth in the finals.

For the first time in their history, India has qualified for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final.

The 'Women in Blue' are having a dream-run in this years ICC T20 World Cup. Harmanpreet and Co are the only unbeaten side in the tournament. They started their campaign by defeating the defending Champs and hosts Australia by 17 runs.

For the first time in their history, India have qualified for the Women's #T20WorldCup final 🇮🇳

The second match was played against Bangladesh, India won the match by 18 runs. Indian women's team had a close encounter against the New Zealand women's team. But the Indian side managed to win by 3 runs.

India topped their table after beating Sri Lanka by 7 wickets.

But the English side's loss to the Proteas proved costly as they came second (South Africa topped the table) in their pool.

The next semifinal clash is between South Africa and Australia, and if the rain continues the hosts (Australia) will get knocked out.