ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma stars as India qualify for semifinals

Indian women's cricket team dominating campaign in the ICC women's T20 World Cup continues as the women in blue have qualified for the semifinals after beating New Zealand by three runs.

The Indian side is the only unbeaten side in the tournament. India survived after nearly losing the game to the Kiwis, New Zealand needed 4 off the last ball. But Shikha Pandey's final delivery was a wicket after Hayley Jenson was run out.

Shafali Verma's 46 runs played a vital role in the game for India. Other Indian batswoman failed to perform well a kept they kept losing wickets. By the end of the 20 overs, India's score stood at 133 for 8 wickets.

In reply, New Zealand's Amelia Karr scored (34 runs) the most for the team. All the Indian bowlers (Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav ) scalped one wicket each. India's Shikha Pandey proved to be the most economical bowler. New Zealand scored 130/6 by the end of 20 overs.

Shafali Verma was adjudged 'Player of the Match'.

India is yet to face Sri Lanka before progressing into semis. Their semifinals opponent is yet to be decided.