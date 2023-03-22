ICC Rankings: Kane Williamson jumps to 2nd spot in Test; Mohammed Siraj, Rohit Sharma drop places

Former New Zealand Test skipper Kane Williamson has taken a massive jump in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test batters rankings after playing a key role for the side. Williamson scored a hundred and a double hundred in the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka at home and has enjoyed the rewards. On the flip side, Mohammed Siraj has lost his second spot in the bowler's ODI rankings.

Williamson takes a massive jump

The right-hand batter considered the modern-day great played a pivotal role for the national side when they beat Sri Lanka on the final ball of the first Test. Williamson played an unbeaten knock of 121 runs and scored the winning run to take the Kiwis home. On the flip side, Williamson also scored a hundred in the final match against England in what was the fourth time a team had won a match after following on.

Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Siraj drop places

Rohit Sharma who scored a hundred in the Australia series lost his form in the later matches and has paid a big price. Rohit is out of the top 10 in the Test batters rankings having lost form, with Rishabh Pant being the only other batter in the top ranks. Rohit and Co will now play in the World Test Championship (WTC), which will be their next opportunity to climb the ladder.

Virat Kohli on the horizon remains 13th in the Test batters rankings and scored a superb 186 runs in the final match against Australia in Ahmadabad.

Mohammed Siraj also experienced deep in the ranks after losing the top spot to Josh Hazlewood in the ICC ODI bowler’s rankings. New Zealand’s Trent Boult remains second in the rankings with no other Indian in the top 10 of the ODI bowler’s rankings.

ALSO READ | This is a proper statement: R Ashwin lauds Hardik Pandya for his remark on Test return during WTC final

Ashwin and Jadeja continue to dominate

Ravichandran Ashwin continues to lead the chart in the Test bowler’s rankings while his partner in crime Ravindra Jadeja tops the Test all-rounders rankings. Ashwin is ranked second in the all-rounder’s rankings while Axar Patel also makes the top five as he sits fourth.

The core of the Indian players will have the opportunity to consolidate their position in the rankings when India take on Australia at the Oval in the WTC final, starting on June 7.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE