/ICC ODI Batting Rankings: Daryl Mitchell becomes only second New Zealand batter ever to take top spot

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell has replaced Rohit Sharma as the top batter in latest ODI rankings. Mitchell is only the second Kiwi batter ever to rise to the top of ICC ODI batting rankings. Before Mitchell, Glenn Turner was at the top the ICC ODI batting rankings back in 1979. Mitchell reached the pinnacle after a century in the first of three ODIs against West Indies which helped New Zealand win the match as well. The batter, however, was ruled out of the remainder of the series after picking groin strain during his innings of 119 of 118 balls in the first ODI.

Mitchell becomes only second Kiwi ever to top ICC ODI batting rankings

Mitchell made his debut only four years back in 2021 and has played only 56 ODIs for the Blackcaps so far. The batter has scored 2,338 runs at an impressive average of 53 with seven tons and 11 fifties. He has done was great New Zealand players like Ross Taylor, Stephen Fleming, Martin Guptill and even Kane Williamson could not achieve for New Zealand.

Glenn Turner, who was the last Kiwi batter to top ICC ODI Batting Rankings, played only 41 50-over matches in his career and scored 1,598 runs at an average of 47 with three tons and nine fifties. His runs may be less but his average is exceptional in current era as well, let alone 1979 and same is the case for his ODI best of 171 not out.

