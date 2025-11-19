/Shai Hope equals Lara and surpasses Viv Richards with record ODI ton against New Zealand

West Indies batter Shai Hope, with a century in the second ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday (Nov 19), equalled legendary batter Brian Lara's record of most ODI tons for the team. With 19 tons, Hope now in second on the list of most ODI tons for West Indies - same as Lara. While Hope reached the milestone in 142nd innings of the 147th ODI, Lara played 285 innings in 295 matches for the same number of tons. Chris Gayle tops the list for West Indies with 25 ODI tons in 291 innings of 298 matches.

Hope ton powers West Indies innings

In the rain-interrupted match which was reduced to 34-over each side, Hope anchored the West Indies innings. He finished not out at 109 not out and during his innings, Hope also crossed 6,000 ODI runs. He also became the fastest to reach the milestone, surpassing former West Indies great Viv Richards. Hope crossed 6k-run mark in 147 ODIs, while Richards had done so in 156 matches. In terms of innings, Hope took just one more than Richards' 141. Thanks to Hope, West Indies finished at a strong score of 247/9 in 34 overs.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - ICC hands Pakistan batter Babar Azam punishment for breach of Code of Conduct

New Zealand clinch series with thrilling win