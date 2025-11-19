/ICC hands Pakistan batter Babar Azam punishment for breach of Code of Conduct

Pakistan batter Babar Azam had a horrible outing against Zimbabwe in the first match of the tri-series which also involves Sri Lanka. The match played at Rawalpindi saw Pakistan winning by five wickets but Babar was out on a duck during the chase. to add to his woes, the ICC has fined Babar for hitting the stumps in anger before leaving the field during recently-played third ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka. The Pakistan batter was not only fined monetarily but also handed a demerit point for his conduct unbecoming of player as per the ICC rules.

Babar fined and handed demerit point by ICC

The incident happened on November 16 in the 21st over of Pak's chase when Babar tried defend a ball by leg spinner Jeffrey Vandersay but missed it and the ball uprooted his off stump.

After the dismissal, Babar was clearly not happy, lost his cool and hit the stumps in anger. He was found in breach of Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, pertaining to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”