/Ranji Trophy: Manipur batter Lamabam Singh given out for 'hitting the ball twice'

In what can now be considered an unfortunate incident, India's domestic team Manipur's batter Lamabam Singh was given out for hitting the ball twice during the Ranji Trophy, country's premier domestic red-ball tournament, match against Meghalaya. The circumstances of the matter were very bizarre to say the least as the batter had tried to stop the ball from hitting the stumps which is allowed as per the ICC laws. Nonetheless, Singh now became only the fifth batter in Ranji Trophy history and first since Jammu & Kashmir captain Dhruv Mahajan in 2005-06 to be given out for hitting the ball twice.

How was Lamabam Singh given out?

Lamabam defended a delivery from Meghalaya's Aryan Bora but the ball started to go towards the stumps, reported ESPNCricinfo citing sources. The batter then used his bat to stop the ball from hitting the stumps. The opposition appealed and the umpire gave Singh out who didn't protest and walked out.

Before him, Andhra's K Bavanna (1963-64), J&K's Shahid Parvez (1986-87), Tamil Nadu's Anand George (1998-99) and Jammu & Kashmir's Dhruv Mahajan (2005-06) were given out in the similar fashion.

What does MCC rule say about it?

According to the rules, MCC's clause 34.1.1 states: "A striker is out 'hit the ball twice' if, while the ball is in play, it makes contact with any part of their body or bat, and the striker then wilfully strikes it a second time with the bat or with any part of the body (other than a hand not holding the bat), before a fielder touches the ball - except when the second strike is solely to protect their wicket."