/India's loss against South Africa was fourth in last six home Tests - their worst record since 1972

India's latest Test loss to South Africa at home at brought up a lot of questions about their focus on pitches and the ability to play spin. The loss was India's fourth in last 13 months in six matches played at home - their worst record in six matches since 1969-72 period in which they played six matches and lost four. In the six matches played, India have won against minnow West Indies - prior to home Test series against South Africa.

India fall to worst home Test record in 53 years

The current downfall of India's results at home began with New Zealand tour of India which comprises three Tests and ended with India losing all three of them. The series loss costed India a third straight World Test Championship (WTC) final. The next two Test series India played were in Australia and England, respectively.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India did well in the first home Test series of the current WTC cycle, beating West Indies 2-0 in two-Test series before losing the Test against South Africa in Kolkata.

Before the loss, India lost Tests at home in a period of seven years of Feb 2017 to Jan 2024. After the last defeat in that period, which came against England in Hyderabad, India had won six matches at home on the trot - making their win-loss record in 34 home Tests at 25-4.

Prior to this, India lost four matches out of six played at home between 1969 to 1972 which also included the final game played after a gap of three years from the fifth Test as India play any home Tests between January 1970 and November 1972.