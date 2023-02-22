'I was offered captaincy but...': Shoaib Akhtar reveals why he said NO to leading Pakistan in 2002

Shoaib Akhtar had a stellar run in international cricket. The pacer ended with as many as 444 scalps in a career than spanned for 14 years. He enjoyed a fierce rivalry with some big batters of his time, such as Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara, Rahul Dravid, Gary Kirsten, etc., and gave many other batters sleepless nights with his raw pace and bounce. Akhtar's career was, however, marred with several controversies and injury concerns.

Since his retirement, the 47-year-old Akhtar remains active on social media platforms and never shies away from expressing his views on various aspects of the gentlemen's game. Recently, during an interaction, the former Pakistan speedster made a big claim, revealing that he was offered the national side's captaincy and declined. Here's what he said:

"I wasn't fit enough," Akhtar told Suno News HD. "I could play three matches out of five. I was offered captaincy in 2002, but then I would've played only 1.5–2 years (if I played all matches)," said Akhtar. "I supported my teammates, but the board was very unstable. There was mismanagement all over the board. Pakistan itself had faced mismanagement at that time," he added.

During Akhtar's illustrious career, he played under several captains such as Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, etc. However, he never led the side. Overall, the pacer managed to represent Pakistan in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, and 15 T20I matches. He claimed 178, 247, and 19 wickets in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively.