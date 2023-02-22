'Want to become PCB chairman and...': Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar wishes to take up top post
Story highlights
Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his desire to become PCB chairman. In a recent interaction, he said that he 'owes a lot to Pakistan cricket and wishes to serve Pakistan'.
Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his desire to become PCB chairman. In a recent interaction, he said that he 'owes a lot to Pakistan cricket and wishes to serve Pakistan'.
Former Pakistan players often remain in the headlines for their staggering claims or severe criticism of the national side. Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar is also one of them who never shies away from expressing his views on various aspects of the gentlemen's game and once again made heads turn by criticising the current crop of players, especially captain Babar Azam, for their poor communication skills. Further, he went on to express his desire to become the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chairman to serve Pakistan cricket.
In an interaction with Suno News, Akhtar said, "I want to become PCB chairman and produce superstars for Pakistan. I want to produce 50 superstars for my country, then increase the count to 100, 200 and eventually 2000. I owe a lot to Pakistan cricket, and it’s my wish to serve Pakistan. He further asserted, "The reason I want to become PCB Chairman is I owe a debt of gratitude to Pakistan cricket as I am a beneficary of this system & country. I want to start by creating 12 superstars, then 50 more, then another 200 to 2000 kids who are also superstars as backups."
"I want to become PCB chairman and produce superstars for Pakistan. I want to produce 50 superstars for my country, then increase the count to 100, 200 and eventually 2000. I owe a lot to Pakistan cricket and it's my wish to serve Pakistan," Shoaib Akhtar.— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 19, 2023
Shoaib Akhtar "reason I want to become PCB Chairman is I owe a debt of gratitude to Pakistan cricket as I am a beneficary of this system & country. I want to start by creating 12 superstars, then 50 more, then another 200 to 2000 kids who are also superstars as backups" #Cricket— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) February 21, 2023
Also Read: Babar Azam hasn't become Pakistan's biggest brand as he can’t speak English: Shoaib Akhtar
Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan captain, was removed as the PCB chief in late 2022 and Najam Sethi succeeded him. At present, Sethi is heading Pakistan cricket but Akhtar is eager to take up the top post in the future to create more cricketing superstars in the country. During the same interaction, the former speedster slammed Babar & Co. for their communication skills and stated that 'Babar hasn't become a big brand in Pakistan as he cannot speak English'.
Akhtar pointed out, "Abhi aap dekh le, koi character nahi team mein. Naa koi baat karne ka tarika. (You can see there's no character in the team, nor they know how to talk). How awkward it looks when they come to the presentation. Kitna mushkil hai English seekhna aur baat krna? (How difficult is it to learn and speak English?). Cricket is one job, and handling media is another. If you can’t speak, I am sorry, but you won’t be able to express yourself on TV. He added, "I want to openly say that Babar Azam should be the biggest brand in Pakistan, but why hasn't he become the biggest brand in Pakistan? Because he can’t speak. Is there any other cricketer who can speak well? Why do only I, Shahid Afridi, and Wasim Akram get all the advertisements? The reason is that we take it as a job."