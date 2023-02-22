'Want to become PCB chairman and...': Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar wishes to take up top post

Former Pakistan players often remain in the headlines for their staggering claims or severe criticism of the national side. Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar is also one of them who never shies away from expressing his views on various aspects of the gentlemen's game and once again made heads turn by criticising the current crop of players, especially captain Babar Azam, for their poor communication skills. Further, he went on to express his desire to become the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chairman to serve Pakistan cricket.

In an interaction with Suno News, Akhtar said, "I want to become PCB chairman and produce superstars for Pakistan. I want to produce 50 superstars for my country, then increase the count to 100, 200 and eventually 2000. I owe a lot to Pakistan cricket, and it’s my wish to serve Pakistan. He further asserted, "The reason I want to become PCB Chairman is I owe a debt of gratitude to Pakistan cricket as I am a beneficary of this system & country. I want to start by creating 12 superstars, then 50 more, then another 200 to 2000 kids who are also superstars as backups."

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan captain, was removed as the PCB chief in late 2022 and Najam Sethi succeeded him. At present, Sethi is heading Pakistan cricket but Akhtar is eager to take up the top post in the future to create more cricketing superstars in the country. During the same interaction, the former speedster slammed Babar & Co. for their communication skills and stated that 'Babar hasn't become a big brand in Pakistan as he cannot speak English'.