Babar Azam hasn't become Pakistan's biggest brand as he can’t speak English: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar doesn't shy away from expressing his views on various aspects of the modern-day game. Akhtar has often made the headlines with his sensational claims or criticism of the Pakistan cricket team. Recently, the 47-year-old ex-speedster lashed out at the current crop of Pakistan players and targetted skipper Babar Azam whom he feels isn't a big brand yet in the country for his poor communication skills.

In an interview with a local Pakistani channel, Akhtar pointed out the poor communication skills of Pakistani players, including Babar, and mentioned, "Abhi aap dekh le, koi character nahi team mein. Naa koi baat karne ka tarika. (You can see there's no character in the team, nor they know how to talk). How awkward it looks when they come to the presentation. Kitna mushkil hai English seekhna aur baat krna? (How difficult is it to learn and speak English?). Cricket is one job, and handling media is another. If you can’t speak, I am sorry, but you won’t be able to express yourself on TV."

Akhtar added, "I want to openly say that Babar Azam should be the biggest brand in Pakistan, but why hasn't he become the biggest brand in Pakistan? Because he can’t speak. Is there any other cricketer who can speak well? Why do only I, Shahid Afridi, and Wasim Akram get all the advertisements? The reason is that we take it as a job."

This isn't the first time that Babar has faced criticism for his communication skills. Even in 2020, he addressed the issue during a press conference by saying that he is working on improving his communication skills. Back then, he stated, "I’m a cricketer; my job is to play cricket. I am not a 'gora' who knows English thoroughly. Yes, I am working on it, but you learn these things over a period of time; you can’t just suddenly learn it."