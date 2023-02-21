'What these guys know is...': Sunil Gavaskar slams ex-Pak players for constant criticism of Indians

India and Pakistan have one of the most fierce rivalries in cricketing fraternity. Over the years, the two teams meet only in multi-nation or ICC events due to strained political relations between both nations. While the current crop of players from both sides remain co-ordial with each other on and off the field, there has been a constant flurry of former Pakistan cricketers taking a dig at Indian players for their performances.

Recently, Little Master Sunil Gavaskar has now opened up on the entire matter and has lashed out at this habit of ex-Pakistan players for their constant criticism of Indian cricketers.

'What these guys know is that they will immediately get a response...'

Gavaskar wrote in his coloum for Mid-Day, "What the following for the game also does is to make the media, especially the online media, look to get more eyeballs or followers and so anything to do with cricket and especially about Indian players gets into the public domain even if it actually belittles them. That's the sad part especially when the views of those across the border get online in the Indian media. It's almost a daily thing to hear some former player from across the border pulling down an Indian player and saying the Pakistani player is better. What these guys know is that they will immediately get a response from the Indian fans who will defend their favourite player and in doing so, increasing the followers of the former player from across the border."

The former Indian opener added, "It's a trick that is used by them knowing that to increase their followers all that they have to do is say uncomplimentary stuff about Indian players, past or present. Have you ever heard or read any Indian player past or present saying anything about the players from across the border? Frankly, nobody cares, so no Indian that I know has said anything about the players from across the border. It's simply not our style. If our online media ignores what is said across the border then it will automatically stop, but our media will publish it even if it is pulling a fellow Indian down."