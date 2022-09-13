Huge feat for KING KOHLI! Virat becomes first cricketer to reach 50 million followers on Twitter

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli returned to international cricket in the Asia Cup, after a break post the England tour, and regained form with scores of 35 (34), 59* (44), 60 (44), 0 (4) and 122* (61) in the continental tournament. Despite India's miserable run at the Asia Cup, eventually won by underdogs Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma-led India will be content with Kohli returning to form and will hope for him to go all-out in the 2022 T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia from October-November.

A day after Kohli's name was announced in India's final squad for the T20 WC, there is more to rejoice for his ardent fans as King Kohli has now become the first-ever cricketer to reach 50 million followers on Twitter. While he has a knack for making a plethora of runs and breaking several records on the field, he also owns the social media platforms and is recent feat on the micro-blogging platform speaks volumes of his popularity.

In addition, the 33-year-old Kohli already boasts of a massive fan following on Instagram. At present, he currently has 211 million followers. On Facebook, the former Indian skipper has over 49 million followers, taking his social media presence in excess of 310 million followers.

ALSO READ | Rohit would've been most destructive player if his fitness levels were half as good as Virat's: Ex-Pak skipper

Kohli recently ended his century drought, since late 2019, with his maiden ton in the shortest format during India's final clash at the Asia Cup where they locked horns with Afghanistan in Dubai (on September 8). After returning with a stunning 61-ball 122 not out and starring in India's big win, Kohli said at the post-match presentation, "Firstly I am grateful for how the day went today. Time away from the game gave me a good chance to sit back and observe a lot of things about me. I mentioned one special person - Anushka - who stood by me through these tough times and I mentioned her as she has seen the absolute raw side of me throughout all these months. She was the one putting things in perspective for me, kept giving me the right kind of guidance, vision moving forward and I came back into the system as a relaxed person. It was just about enjoying the game, understanding the game and what God blessed you with. Today was the build-up of the last few games, I batted out of my skin to be honest and I surprised myself. What surprised me was my 60s became failures; quite shocking for me, batting pretty well and contributing but doesn't seem to be enough. I can't really pinpoint anything to anyone as I said God has blessed me with good things in the past and that's why I am in this position where these things can be spoken about."

Kohli will now be eager to make the most of his form leading into the T20 WC and help the Men in Blue return with the mega title. Here's the final squad of Team India for the upcoming ICC event:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar