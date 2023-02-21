Hours after bail, woman files case against Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw for 'outraging modesty'

Hours after receiving bail from the Magistrate, Sapna Gill, the woman accused in the case of rioting, extortion, and criminal intimidation against Prithvi Shaw has filed a police complaint against the Indian cricketer.

She filed the complaint at the Mumbai Airport Police Station and alleged that it was Shaw and his friends that provoked her first.

According to reports, the social media influencer's complaint has been registered under sections 34, 120B, 146, 323, 324, 351, 354, and 549 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 354 stands for outrage of modesty while 509 means taking 'advantage of proximity, gesture to outrage modest'.

Notably, Gill was arrested last Thursday alongside her friend Shobhit Thakur and six others for alleged rioting and extortion. They have been charged under 143, 148, 149, 384, 437, 504, and 506 sections of the IPC.

Two-day police custody was initially ordered against the group which expired on February 20. Afterward, Gil was granted bail by an Andheri court on Monday, a few hours after she was remanded in 14-day judicial custody.

What happened with Shaw?

Shaw was out for a dinner with his friend last week when he was approached by Gill and her friend Shobhit Thakur for a selfie.

At first, the Indian opener agreed but when he was interrupted again for more pictures, he asked the group which had gathered around to leave him and complained to the manager of a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

However, Gill and Thakur allegedly started allegedly abusing and assaulting Shaw who could be seen rattled in the pictures and videos that have since gone viral on social media platforms.

Shaw eventually had to take another car to leave the scene whereas his friend Ashish filed a complaint at the Oshiwara Police station.

(With inputs from agencies)