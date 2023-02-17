Prithvi Shaw selfie row: Social media influencer who attacked Indian cricketer sent to four-day police custody

A Mumbai court on Friday sent social media influencer Sapna Gill to four-day police custody till February 20, a day after she allegedly assaulted Indian cricket star Prithvi Shaw for refusing a selfie.

Gill was arrested on Thursday evening alongside her friend Shobhit Thakur and six others for alleged rioting and extortion. They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (143, 148, 149, 384, 437, 504, 506).

Meanwhile, Gill's lawyer Ali Kashif claimed that it was the cricketer that physically assaulted his client.

"Sapna was assaulted by Prithvi. A stick was seen in Prithvi's hand. Prithvi's friends assaulted the group first. Sapna is currently at Oshiwara police station. The police are not allowing her to go for medical treatment," said Kashif.

The lawyer also denied that Gill had asked $600 (Rs 50,000) from Shaw to settle the matter.

Notably, Shaw was out for a dinner with his friend on Thursday when he was approached by Gill and Thakur for the selfie.

At first, the Indian opener agreed but when he was interrupted again, for more pictures, he asked the group which had gathered around to leave him and complained to the manager of a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

However, Gill and Thakur allegedly started allegedly abusing and assaulting Shaw who could be seen rattled in the pictures and videos that have since gone viral on social media platforms.

Shaw eventually had to take another car to leave the scene whereas his friend Ashish filed a complaint at the Oshiwara Police station.

Shaw in his complaint added that both Gill and Thakur were in an inebriated state when the ruckus ensues.

Shaw recently made a comeback in the Indian team during the India-New Zealand home T20Is. He didn't get a game under his belt and is now gearing up for IPL 2023, where he will represent the Delhi Capitals (DC).

(With inputs from agencies)