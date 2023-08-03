Hockey: India thrash China 7-2 in Asian Champions Trophy 2023 opener

The Indian Men’s Hockey started off their Asian Champions Trophy 2023 campaign with a resounding 7-2 win over China at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. Leading the Chinese side 6-1 in the head-to-head record, India was favourites to win the contest, and they succeeded in their quest.

With the full-fledged Indian Team taking the field, the hype around the match was real.

Harmanpreet Singh opened the scoring for India in the fifth minute via a penalty corner. The hosts made it 2-0 in next three minutes, with Harmanpreet sending the ball in the right corner of the goal. The Indian Men’s Hockey Team was up and running.

The hosts never looked like settling down for this score as they thrived for more and found success eventually. In the 15th minute, Sukhjeet Singh made the most of the rebound, smashing one between the legs to make it 3-0. The first quarter ended with India in the driver’s seat.

Akashdeep Singh didn’t take long before putting one behind the net right after the second quarter started. Two minutes later, China managed to make most of Varun Kumar’s error, as Wenhui E converted the chance and opened the account for the Chinese team.

Varun, in the very next minute, compensated for his mistake by converting the penalty corner chance into a smashing goal and made it 5-1 for India in the 19th minute itself.

Even though China’s back was against the wall, they didn’t drop the guard and went for the goal. Jiesheng Gao succeeded in adding another one to their tally as he made it 5-2 for China in the 25th minute.

For the second time in the match, Varun Kumar returned to put Indian Team’s nose ahead with his second goal of the day, this time also through the penalty corner. At half time, India was leading China 6-2.

Veteran Mandeep Singh also contributed with a goal, his 100th for India, in the 41st minute as Indian Men’s Hockey Team took a superb lead of 7-2.

With no goals in the final quarter, the score line read 7-2 in India’s favour, as they began the tournament positively.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will now face Japan on Friday.