CWC 2023: Pakistan will travel to India only after receiving security guarantee from ICC - Sources

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), following the latest high-profile meeting, including the Pakistan Govt. is said to have agreed to travel to India for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 but on one condition – only if ICC in consultation with the Indian Cricket Board writes to them guaranteeing security.

The PCB will send its security delegation team to India, mostly likely in the 3rd week of August, as the Indian Board is yet to re-announce the revised World Cup 2023 schedule. With the mega tournament set to commence in less than two months time, the BCCI, upon receiving requests from several unnamed boards over logistics, was forced to make last minute changes to the dates.

The marquee clash between India and Pakistan is one of them. While earlier the match was scheduled to take place on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, the new date is said to be a day earlier, i.e. October 14 at the same venue. Both boards – the BCCI and PCB have agreed on the same.

Besides, the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match that was supposed to get underway on October 12 in Hyderabad will now take place the same venue on October 10, giving Pakistan team more to prepare for the high-octane clash against India.

With two matches already scheduled for Saturday, October 14 (Bangladesh vs New Zealand and Afghanistan vs England), India vs Pakistan will be third game of the day.

Meanwhile, per latest reports, in a meeting chaired by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, discussions around raising national cricket team's security during the World Cup 2023 with the governing body (ICC) also took place.

India-Pakistan set for early World Cup clash

The fans don't have to wait until October 14 to see the mega clash get underway, as India and Pakistan will face off earlier on September 2 in Colombo during the Group Stage game of Asia Cup 2023. Paired alongside Nepal in Group A, India and Pakistan are expected to cross paths more than once in the six-team tournament.

While the Indian Cricket Team will play West Indies and Ireland before entering the Asia Cup, the Pakistan team will take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka, starting August 22.