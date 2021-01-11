'His days as captain are numbered': Sunil Gavaskar rips into Tim Paine for unruly conduct

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar on Monday lashed out at Australian captain Tim Paine for sledging Ravichandran Ashwin during the drawn Sydney Test as he said that his behaviour was unbefitting of a leader and could ultimately cost him his leadership duties.

Australia’s lethal bowling attack was unable to run past the Indian batting unit as the visitors hung on for a memorable draw at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.

"I don't know I am not an Australian selector, but his days as captain are numbered. If you allow the Indian team to bat 130-odd overs without getting wickets, this is a very good Australian attack. The bowling changes, the field placements, everything could have made a difference to the result," Gavaskar told India Today.

Paine’s dropped catches resulted in Australia failing to dismiss the Indian batting unit in the second innings. Even after exchanging war of words with Ashwin to break his concentration, Paine dropped Vihari’s catch which was the final nail in the coffin for the hosts.

"Tim Paine was more interested in talking to the batsman rather than his field placing and bowling changes. So I won't be surprised if there is a change in the Australian captaincy after the series is over," Gavaskar said.

Paine dropped three catches during the match.

"If you drop simple catches, Rishabh Pant got two edges, they were not difficult catches, the last one which he missed off Vihari was also which he could have left to the first slip," the former India skipper said.

"He was a little bit disturbed, his concentration was not thereafter that little episode with R Ashwin." In the 122nd over, Paine could be heard on stump mic, trying to sledge Ashwin. He even used an abusive word during the chatter.

"First and foremost, it was unbefitting of a captain of a national team to be talking about something other than cricket," Gavaskar said.

"By all means, you want to have a go at the opposition, you talk about their cricket, you can tell the batsmen he doesn't know how to play, you can say he is no good.

"All those kinds of things are completely acceptable because you're talking cricket. But when you talk about something else, it shows your frustration. It shows you are not able to bear the fact that the opposition is putting up a fight."

India stood firm as Ashwin and Vihari battled pain to register the draw to keep the hopes of winning consecutive Test series in Australia alive.

"But see, this game, I had the former Australian captain sitting next to me and doing commentary. He said this game has a wonderful way of coming back and biting you on the back.

"Your best bet is to concentrate on the game and try not to upset the opposition with this kind of nonsense that has no place in the game," Gavaskar said.

Paine, on the other hand, defended himself as he said no harm was done and it was all part of the game.

"There was a bit of by-play going on. They were wasting a bit of time, we were getting a bit frustrated, we let him know, he had a bit of say back and again it's all part of the game. No harm done," he said during the virtual post-match press conference.

India will take on Australia in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 15.

(With PTI Inputs)