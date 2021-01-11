'Disgrace': Fans slam Steve Smith, Tim Paine, Matthew Wade for wayward antics in Sydney Test

Cricket fans on Monday took to social media Twitter to heavily criticise the antics of Australian cricketers Steve Smith, Tim Paine and Matthew Wade as India held on to a memorable draw in the third Test in Sydney to keep the series alive at 1-1.

Despite many injuries and blows, Indian cricketers displayed immense courage and unity to play 131 overs in the second innings of the Sydney Test to clinch a draw. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin were the heroes of the Sydney Test as they blunted a threatening Australian bowling attack to register a draw.

However, fans were left furious when the camera spotted Steve Smith scuff up Rishabh Pant’s batting guard during the drinks break on Day 5 of the Sydney Test – at a time when the southpaw was going all-out against the Aussies. He ended up scoring 97 off 118 deliveries in what was one of the finest counter-attacking knocks on Day 5 on Australian soil.

Tried all tricks including Steve Smith trying to remove Pant's batting guard marks from the crease. Par kuch kaam na aaya. Khaaya peeya kuch nahi, glass toda barana.

But I am so so proud of the effort of the Indian team today. Seena chonda ho gaya yaar. pic.twitter.com/IfttxRXHeM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2021 ×

"The wicket was pretty benign. It always means a lot when you score a hundred. Scoring at my homeground was special.” Steve Smith.



And how special was it to erase Pant’s batting guard marks? Take it it was very very special. #Cheat #Coward

pic.twitter.com/uTi3klbU7N — Cricketologist (@AMP86793444) January 11, 2021 ×

If life gives a second chance use it like warner not like Smith pic.twitter.com/01ZCQGjQkO — Monkey. D. Garp (@Prasanthtarak9) January 11, 2021 ×

As Pant and Pujara departed, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin kept on going to frustrate the hosts. Vihari, who pulled his hamstring soon, kept on defending despite not able to take singles due to pain. Both Pant and Vihari were on heavy dosage of pain killers and defied all odds to take India over the line to register the draw.

Matthew Wade threw the ball towards Vihari quite a few times and the ball ended up hitting the Indian batsman. Australia’s way of trying to break India’s concentration didn’t work as the visitors held the fort. But the behaviour did irritate fans on social media.

Wade is frustrated after realising that ashwin playing more sensible cricket then him#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/mGCAQVL0Oz — Deepak Yadav (@007deepak_) January 11, 2021 ×

Vihari has been hit twice on the body while Wade throwing it, Vihari hasn't said single word but just smiled. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 11, 2021 ×

Wade hit Vihari trying to run-out, who isn't even going for an easy single. Do you think he would be wandering out for fun, you idiot? #AUSvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 11, 2021 ×

Even Australian skipper Tim Paine got involved in a war of words with Ravichandran Ashwin but the latter kept his cool and gave some savage replies to the Aussie. As time kept on ticking, Paine's sledging and frustration grew. While Ashwin kept his concentration, Paine ended up dropping Vihari’s catch at a crucial juncture of the game.

Conversation between Tim Paine and Ravi Ashwin.



Paine: "Can't wait for the Gabba Test".



Ravi Ashwin: "Can't wait to see you in India, that will be your last series". pic.twitter.com/0yWs9jLUqW — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 11, 2021 ×

Paine, if you don't stop talking....Batsman isn't going to bat. Simple. Let your gloves do the talking. You're considered to be the good boy of Australian cricket....live up to the reputation. At least. #AusvInd

Who here has lost respect for Steve Smith and Tim Paine? Because I have. #AUSvIND

It is quite funny how often Tim Paine's sledges are "well nobody likes you and people like me"

India drew the Sydney Test after showing immense grit, resilience and character and will now try to defy all the odds, once again when they take the field at The Gabba in Brisbane for the fourth Test in a bid to win back-to-back Test series on Australian soil.

“Our talk coming this morning was to show character and fight till the end. Not to think about the result. Really happy with the way we fought especially today but also throughout the game, even in the first innings when Australia were 200 for 2 and getting them all out for 338 was really good. There are few areas we can improve on but special mention to Vihari and Ashwin. The way they batted in the end and showed character was really good to see. Credit to him (Pant). We made that strategy but in the end it is all about the player executing the plan,” said Indian skipper Rahane at the end of the match.