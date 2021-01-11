'Really proud': Sachin Tendulkar leads wishes for Team India after unforgettable draw in Sydney

Social media erupted in joy as India held Australia for a draw on Monday as the third Test in Sydney ended in a stalemate. Against all odds, the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rishabh Pant pulled off a herculean effort to seal a memorable draw to keep the series alive at 1-1 going into the fourth and final Test in Brisbane.

The likes of Vihari, Pant, Jadeja were all in pain while Ashwin coped dangerous blows while batting as India hung out for a draw. While Pant belted the Aussie bowlers for scintillating 97 with pain in his elbow, Vihari played out 161 deliveries while being hamstrung. Ashwin, played out of skin, to stay at the crease as he faced 128 deliveries to frustrate the hosts.

Most overs batted out by Asian teams in 4th innings in draws in Australia

131.0 Ind Sydney 2020/21 *

89.5 Ind Sydney 2014/15

85.0 SL Cairns 2004

75.0 Ind Adelaide 1980/81

“Our talk coming this morning was to show character and fight till the end. Not to think about the result. Really happy with the way we fought especially today but also throughout the game, even in the first innings when Australia were 200 for 2 and getting them all out for 338 was really good. There are few areas we can improve on but special mention to Vihari and Ashwin. The way they batted in the end and showed character was really good to see. Credit to him (Pant). We made that strategy but in the end it is all about the player executing the plan,” said Indian skipper Rahane at the end of the match.

Here's how social media and cricketers reacted to India's memorable draw:

India have about 11 fit players, dug heels in on bubble conditions in Brisbane, called out racial abuse, and batted 131 overs against Cummins, Hazlewood, Starc and Lyon for a draw so can still retain Trophy. I'm not sure there's ever been a salvage job to match that #AusvInd — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) January 11, 2021

Pic1 - Till Rishabh Pant was at the crease.

Pic2- Pujara, Vihari and Ashwin.



And the combination of these 2 made it a fantastic Test Match. Feel so so proud of the Team,

Pant showed why he needs to b treated differently & d grit showed by Vihari, Pujara & Ashwin was unbelievable pic.twitter.com/aU3qN6O3JF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2021

Even a half-strength, battled, bruised, injured, ridiculed, abused, bio-bubble fatigued India is difficult for a full strength Australia to beat at home. No praise high enough for this herculean effort. Told you this is a damn good team. Cherish it.

#AUSvsIND https://t.co/FT0eFgiau0 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 11, 2021 ×

A fitting birthday gift for Rahul Dravid 🎁



A fitting birthday gift for Rahul Dravid 🎁

An extraordinary display of resistance, fight and patience by India today 🙌#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/5RLA5aqnQp — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2021

Loved the fight and determination of India all day today. Starting with Pant and Pujara, and then for Vihari and Ashwin to withstand Australia and look largely in control for most of the day was very impressive. Can't wait for Brisbane now. #AUSvIND — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 11, 2021

'Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and cometh the team'. Extremely proud of #TeamIndia for putting up a fight on Day 5. Special mention to @RishabhPant17, @Hanumavihari, @cheteshwar1 & @ashwinravi99. Well done, guys! Hello Brisbane 🇮🇳 #AUSvsIND — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 11, 2021

Never giving up. Never backing down from a challenge. Great character and resilience displayed by the team. 🇮🇳#TestCricket at its best! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/l8CtOppu6q — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) January 11, 2021

Loving Ashwin's bilingual performance here. Giving it back to Paine in English and mentoring Vihari in Tamil.

Multi-tasking of the highest level while saving a Test. @ashwinravi99 #AUSvIND — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) January 11, 2021 ×

History tells us that powerful people come from powerful places. History was wrong! Powerful people make places powerful #AUSvIND#INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/8vdhYktNm8 — Jennz 🗯️ (@jenzbenzy) January 11, 2021

India were handed a target of 407 runs in what was being touted as an easy win for Australia by the pundits.

While Rohit and Gill started well for India, the visitors lost both the openers on Day 4. Rahane was sent packing early on Day 5 but Pujara, Pant, Vihari and Ashwin hung out there to seal a memorable draw.

Batting first, Australia posted 338 runs with India replying back by 244. While Australia batted well in their 312/6 (decl), it was India’s show in the second innings which stole the hearts of fans and sealed a draw for the team.