/Hey Jude! Bellingham rewrites England's FIFA World Cup history with record-breaking seven-goal campaign

"Hey Jude, don't make it bad..."

For generations of English football fans, the Beatles classic has echoed around stadiums as a song of hope. In the summer of 2026, those two words acquired a new meaning. They became an anthem for a player who carried England's dreams on his shoulders and, more often than not, delivered. Every World Cup crowns a superstar. In Mexico, Canada and the United States, that player was Jude Bellingham.

He wasn't the tournament's traditional no. 9, lurking inside the penalty box waiting for chances. Nor was he merely England's creative spark in midfield. Bellingham was everything at once, playmaker, ball carrier, goalscorer, leader and match-winner. By the end of England's campaign, the 23-year-old had scored seven goals, the most by an England player in a single FIFA World Cup, eclipsing a record that had stood through decades of English football history. Yet the statistic, remarkable as it is, only scratches the surface of what Bellingham accomplished.

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This was a World Cup that confirmed England no longer revolved around a striker. It revolved around a midfielder wearing the iconic no. 10 shirt. There was a time when England's fortunes rested almost entirely on the finishing instincts of Gary Lineker, the explosive brilliance of Michael Owen, the fearless drive of Wayne Rooney or the clinical consistency of Harry Kane. Every great England side seemed to require a prolific centre-forward to carry the goalscoring burden. Bellingham changed that script.

Modern football has blurred positional boundaries, but even in an era where versatility is prized, Bellingham appears to exist in a category of his own. He defends with the intensity of a holding midfielder, dictates possession like a deep-lying playmaker, glides past opponents with the elegance of an attacking midfielder and arrives inside the penalty area with the timing of an elite striker.

Throughout England's journey, his influence stretched far beyond the scoresheet. He dictated the tempo against compact defensive blocks, launched counter-attacks with surging runs through midfield and repeatedly delivered in the moments that mattered most. Every knockout game seemed to feature the same storyline, when England needed inspiration, Bellingham found it. That ability is no accident.

Most goals for England in single edition of FIFA World Cup

Player Edition Goals Opponent Jude Bellingham 2026 7* Croatia (1), Panama (1), Mexico (2), Norway (2), France (1) Gary Lineker 1986 6 Poland (3), Paraguay (2), Argentina (1) Harry Kane 2018 6 Tunisia (2), Panama (3), Colombia (1)) Harry Kane 2026 6* Croatia (2), Panama (1), DR Congo (2), Mexico (1) Geoff Hurst 1966 4 Argentina (1), West Germany (3)

His footballing education has been carefully crafted over the years. Birmingham City entrusted him with first-team football as a teenager. Borussia Dortmund sharpened his tactical intelligence against Europe's elite. At Real Madrid, he learned how to embrace pressure, thrive in decisive moments and understand that the biggest clubs measure greatness not by performances alone, but by trophies won and matches decided. Those experiences converged on football's biggest stage.

The numbers tell an extraordinary story, but they don't fully capture his impact. Seven goals from midfield underline remarkable finishing ability, yet it is the manner in which they arrived that defines Bellingham's tournament. Late runs into the box. Intelligent movement into half-spaces. Calm finishes under pressure. An instinctive understanding of where the ball would fall seconds before anyone else reacted. It is a goalscoring profile more commonly associated with world-class forwards than central midfielders. England manager Thomas Tuchel deserves significant credit for recognising Bellingham's unique qualities and resisting the temptation to confine him to a traditional midfield role. Instead, England were built around his freedom.

Declan Rice anchored the midfield. England's wide attackers stretched opposition defences. The forwards occupied centre-backs. In the spaces created between those lines emerged Bellingham, impossible to mark because he was never in the same place twice. Opponents faced an impossible dilemma. Track him tightly and risk opening space elsewhere. Ignore him and watch him arrive inside the box to score. Most chose the latter.

Perhaps what makes this World Cup so significant is that it feels less like a breakthrough and more like a passing of the torch.

Harry Kane remains one of England's greatest-ever goal scorers, but Bellingham has become the team's emotional centre. His body language, relentless energy and willingness to demand the ball in the biggest moments transformed him into England's undisputed leader, despite still being only 23 years old.

Here are all goals scored by Jude Bellingham in 2026 FIFA WC

Goal Number Opponent Venue Date 1 Croatia AT&T Stadium, Arlington June 17, 2026 2 Panama MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford June 27, 2026 3 Mexico Estadio Azteca, Mexico City July 5, 2026 4 Mexico Estadio Azteca, Mexico City July 5, 2026 5 Norway Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens July 11, 2026 6 Norway Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens July 11, 2026 7 France Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens July 18, 2026

It is easy to forget his age because he plays with the authority of a veteran. Every challenge is embraced. Every setback is answered. Every big occasion appears to elevate rather than burden him. That mentality is what separates very good players from generational ones. England ultimately fell short of lifting the World Cup, but tournaments are remembered for more than champions. They are remembered for defining performances, iconic moments and footballers who leave an enduring mark on history. Diego Maradona had Mexico in 1986. Ronaldo illuminated Korea and Japan in 2002. Luka Modric inspired Croatia in Russia in 2018. North America in 2026 belonged to Jude Bellingham.