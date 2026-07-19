/Here's how much England will get as prize money from FIFA after beating France 6-4 in WC third-place playoff

The winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place playoff will take home $29 million in official FIFA performance prize money, while the losing team will receive $27 million for finishing fourth. FIFA has already confirmed the complete prize-money structure for the 48-team World Cup, showing exactly how much each of the top four finishers will earn based on their final position.
FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place prize money explained
The third-place playoff features the two teams that lose their World Cup semifinal matches. Although both sides miss out on a place in the final, the match still carries significant importance as it determines the tournament's bronze-medal winner and the financial reward attached to that position. According to FIFA's official prize distribution, the team that wins the third-place playoff will earn $29 million, while the losing side will collect $27 million.
The difference between finishing third and fourth is $2 million. While both teams exit the competition at the same stage, the result of the playoff decides their final ranking, medal position and prize money. Some reports have suggested a higher figure for the third-place winner. However, those numbers include FIFA's separate preparation payment provided to every qualified nation before the tournament begins. That funding is different from the performance-based prize money awarded according to a team's final position. The official FIFA performance prize for finishing third remains $29 million.
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Spain vs Argentina Photograph: (WION)
FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money for top four teams
FIFA has confirmed the following prize distribution for the tournament's highest-ranked teams:
- Champions: $50 million
- Runners-up: $33 million
- Third place: $29 million
- Fourth place: $27 million
The World Cup winners will receive the biggest financial reward after lifting football's most prestigious trophy. The runners-up will earn $33 million, while the two semifinal losers will compete for the remaining podium positions, with third place receiving an additional $2 million compared to fourth.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first edition featuring 48 teams, and FIFA has increased the overall financial package compared to previous tournaments. However, the governing body has clearly separated performance bonuses from preparation payments for participating nations. As a result, the official prize attached to a third-place finish at the 2026 World Cup remains $29 million.