/Here's how much England will get as prize money from FIFA after beating France 6-4 in WC third-place playoff

The winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place playoff will take home $29 million in official FIFA performance prize money, while the losing team will receive $27 million for finishing fourth. FIFA has already confirmed the complete prize-money structure for the 48-team World Cup, showing exactly how much each of the top four finishers will earn based on their final position.

FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place prize money explained

The third-place playoff features the two teams that lose their World Cup semifinal matches. Although both sides miss out on a place in the final, the match still carries significant importance as it determines the tournament's bronze-medal winner and the financial reward attached to that position. According to FIFA's official prize distribution, the team that wins the third-place playoff will earn $29 million, while the losing side will collect $27 million.

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The difference between finishing third and fourth is $2 million. While both teams exit the competition at the same stage, the result of the playoff decides their final ranking, medal position and prize money. Some reports have suggested a higher figure for the third-place winner. However, those numbers include FIFA's separate preparation payment provided to every qualified nation before the tournament begins. That funding is different from the performance-based prize money awarded according to a team's final position. The official FIFA performance prize for finishing third remains $29 million.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money for top four teams

FIFA has confirmed the following prize distribution for the tournament's highest-ranked teams:

Champions: $50 million

Runners-up: $33 million

Third place: $29 million

Fourth place: $27 million

The World Cup winners will receive the biggest financial reward after lifting football's most prestigious trophy. The runners-up will earn $33 million, while the two semifinal losers will compete for the remaining podium positions, with third place receiving an additional $2 million compared to fourth.