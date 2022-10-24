'He told us to...' - Rohit Sharma reveals Virat Kohli's pep talk ahead of Indo-Pak T20 WC clash

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 took India to a four-wicket win over Pakistan in a riveting Super 12 clash at the T20 World Cup 2022 edition on Sunday (October 23). Chasing 160, India were 31 for 4 and required 115 off the last 60 deliveries. However, Kohli's top inning (laced with 6 fours and 4 sixes) along with some help from Hardik Pandya (40 off 37 balls) took Rohit Sharma & Co. past the finish line on the last ball of the contest.

After opting to bowl first, at the MCG, Melbourne, India rode on Arshdeep Singh and Hardik's three-fers to restrict the Babar Azam-led Men in Green for 159-8 before a Kohli special sent the plethora of Indian fans, at the venue, into a frenzy. Ahead of the match, Kohli was seen giving a pep talk in Team India's huddle.

In the post-match press conference, captain Rohit spilled the beans on what Kohli told in the huddle. "Pep-talk? Yeah no, I mean, it was just about the occasion. Obviously, some of the (India) guys have not played in Australia and some of the guys were playing for the first time in the World Cup and seeing 90,000 people (at the Melbourne Cricket Ground). It is not going to be easy," Rohit said after the match.

"And that is what he said. Just we need to hold ourselves and we need to focus on what we need to do, because we are here to do a job. Obviously, there will be a lot of support on the ground for us. So it was just focus on what we need to do, and our full focus has to be (on) what we need to get out of this game," Rohit added.

Rohit-led India have now opened its account in the T20 WC, in Australia, and will now square off with the Netherlands on October 27 (Thursday) at the SCG, Sydney.