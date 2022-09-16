He might become India's T20I captain: Aakash Chopra's big prediction on star player

BCCI announced India's 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 edition, to be held in Australia from October-November. After a disappointing run in the Asia Cup, Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue will be desparate to make amends and finalise their team combination in their remaining T20Is -- versus the Aussies and South Africa at home -- before boarding the showpiece event Down Under.

India's squad includes several future leaders such as KL Rahul (current vice-captain), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah. Former Indian opener-turned-commentator made a bold claim on his Youtube channel and feels that Pant, who doesn't have great numbers in T20Is, can be India's future captain in the format.

Pant has so far amassed 934 runs in 58 matches, at 23.94 and a strike rate of over 126. He often invites criticism for his shot selection and not being consistent with the willow. With Dinesh Karthik's comeback, the youngster is also facing the heat to regularly feature in the T20I line-up due to the veteran's finishing skills. However, Chopra feels a bright future is ahead of Pant in the format.

"I feel the future will be great. He might become the Indian captain in T20 cricket going forward. He will be that maverick people will be scared of. He will play in a bold fashion," an upbeat Chopra said.

"But at this point in time, the truth is that he is still figuring out whether he should do this or that, whether he should hit or play cautiously, whether he will get dropped if he gets out while trying to hit," the former batter further asserted.

"He has done all of that, but this happens when you are young and extremely talented, and the expectation is that the guy will come and hit. So at times, he feels obliged that he has to hit but gets out while doing that. So it is a big problem," Chopra added.

Pant has led India in T20Is during the home series versus South Africa in early June. The series ended in a 2-2 stalemate. It will be interesting to see if he becomes the next T20I captain, succeeding Rohit.