'It gives the right balance' - Former Indian stumper suggests Virat Kohli's batting slot for T20 World Cup

Former Indian stumper suggests Virat Kohli's batting slot for T20 World Cup
Ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, former Indian stumper Parthiv Patel opined on Virat Kohli's batting slot. Kohli had a terrific run in the Asia Cup, slamming 276 runs in five outings.
Virat Kohli returned to form with a terrific run in the Asia Cup, where Rohit Sharma-led Team India fell flat in the Super Four round. Kohli came into the continental tournament, held in the UAE, after a break from international cricket -- post the England tour -- and was among runs from the word go. He ended the Asia Cup with scores of 35 (34), 59* (44), 60 (44), 0 (4), 122* (61) and will now like to go all-out in the forthcoming T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia from October-November.
Ahead of the upcoming ICC event Down Under, former Indian stumper Parthiv Patel opined on Kohli's batting slot. Patel feels Virat is best suited as an opener, with Rohit Sharma, and said on Cricbuzz, "It's very clear. If I was clear that Virat Kohli should be opening in Asia Cup, he should be opening in World Cup as well. It just gives the right balance."
"They (Kohli and Rohit Sharma) are two different kind of players. One goes very aggressive (from the beginning), can hit boundaries, and there is Kohli who finds gaps and creates boundaries. If Rohit and Kohli can play till the first six overs I have no doubt that even in Australian conditions more often than not they will get India to around fifty," Parthiv pointed out.
"That is a good score without losing a wicket. Kohli is probably India's best batter suited for those conditions. So why not. You have got your two best batters playing the first six overs. If you have wickets in hand, that has always been the recipe for success for any T20 team," the former cricketer added.
It will be interesting to see if the Rohit-Rahul Dravid-led Indian team management goes for a change in the opening pair in their remaining T20Is in the run-up to the T20 WC in Australia. Before leaving for Australia, India will host the defending champions Aussies and South Africa in three T20Is each (also playing three ODIs versus the Proteas) and will be desperate to finalise a settled XI.