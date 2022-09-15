'It gives the right balance' - Former Indian stumper suggests Virat Kohli's batting slot for T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli returned to form with a terrific run in the Asia Cup, where Rohit Sharma-led Team India fell flat in the Super Four round. Kohli came into the continental tournament, held in the UAE, after a break from international cricket -- post the England tour -- and was among runs from the word go. He ended the Asia Cup with scores of 35 (34), 59* (44), 60 (44), 0 (4), 122* (61) and will now like to go all-out in the forthcoming T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia from October-November.

Ahead of the upcoming ICC event Down Under, former Indian stumper Parthiv Patel opined on Kohli's batting slot. Patel feels Virat is best suited as an opener, with Rohit Sharma, and said on Cricbuzz, "It's very clear. If I was clear that Virat Kohli should be opening in Asia Cup, he should be opening in World Cup as well. It just gives the right balance."

"They (Kohli and Rohit Sharma) are two different kind of players. One goes very aggressive (from the beginning), can hit boundaries, and there is Kohli who finds gaps and creates boundaries. If Rohit and Kohli can play till the first six overs I have no doubt that even in Australian conditions more often than not they will get India to around fifty," Parthiv pointed out.