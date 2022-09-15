'Whether you’re playing...' - Kris Srikkanth picks Team India's best XI for T20 World Cup in Australia

On Monday (September 12), BCCI announced India's 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 edition. The forthcoming ICC event will be held in Australia from October-November and Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue will aim to end their ICC-title drought, since 2013. For a long time, India have been struggling with their team combination and, hence, they will like to finalise their playing XI at the earliest in their remaining T20I matches.

Due to the team combination struggles, India have paid the price in ICC events. In the last edition of the T20 WC, held in the UAE in late 2021, the Virat Kohlil-led Indian side failed to get going in the Super 12 round and bowed out of the semi-finals race. In the recently-held Asia Cup 2022 edition, Rohit & Co. once again dominated the group stage but fell flat in their opening two games in Super Four round to not qualify for the final. Thus, Rohit-Rahul Dravid-led team management will have to play a settled XI

"My playing 11, wherever you play, whether you’re playing in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney or Perth, my playing 11 is always fixed. For the first game – KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli - number three, Suryakumar Yadav - number four, number five is Hardik Pandya, number six is Rishabh Pant, number seven - Ashwin, eight - Chahal, 9, 10, 11 – in this particular team will be Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and of course Harshal Patel," Srikkanth said on Star Sports show Follow The Blues.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli might just take retirement from shortest format after T20 World Cup, predicts Shoaib Akhtar

India will host Australia in three T20Is followed by hosting three ODIs and T20Is each versus South Africa before boarding the flight to Australia. They will like to play a settled XI from now on to not falter in the main draw of the T20 WC Down Under. They are placed in Pool B along with Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh whereas two more teams will join from the qualifiers.

India's final 15-man squad for T20 World Cup 2022:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar