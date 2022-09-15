'His strength and weakness is...' - Former Pakistan skipper decodes Rishabh Pant's batting in T20Is

Rishabh Pant remains India's top-choice wicketkeeper-batter across formats. Ever since his amazing returns in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Pant's stocks have risen considerably and he is slowly coming to his own in ODIs as well. Nonetheless, his T20I numbers aren't extra ordinary as the swashbuckling left-hander has slammed 934 runs ni 58 matches, at an average of 23.94 and a strike rate of over 126.

Pant has played some vital knocks but his overall returns, so far, isn't that impressive. In his defence, he plays in a tricky position, in the middle and lower order, but many are still waiting for the 24-year-old to go big in the shortest format for Team India. He is part of Rohit Sharma-led Indias' 15-member main squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2022 edition, in Australia, and will hope to go all-out with the bat for the one-time winners. Ahead of the marquee tournament, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt opined on Pant's batting in T20Is.

Decoding Pant as a T20I batter, Butt answered a fan's query during his live session on YouTube and revealed, "His strength is too many shots. His downfall is too many shots. Too many shots, all at once."

"This is what makes him special, and this is the reason for his downfall as well. When he is successful, he looks spectacular. He has a good range, he is brave, and he has so many shots in his arsenal. But sometimes, you have to play calculative cricket," he opined.

"But he has much belief in his ability. He is so confident that he goes for his shot. If he fails, he receives criticism for his shot selection, and if he succeeds, people are in awe. So, I believe he has been given a free hand," Butt further asserted on the left-hander.

Recently, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer shared an interesting suggestion for Rohit & Co. ahead of the T20 WC. He tweeted saying, "I still think opening the inns is where we could see the best of Pant in T20. Provided Rohit is ok to bat @ 4. MS took a punt on Rohit before CT in 2013, and the rest is history. Time for Rohit to take a punt on Pant. KL, Pant, VK, Rohit, Sky would be my top five. #INDvAUS #T20WC."

Will India take the gamble and promote Pant as an opener in the upcoming World Cup Down Under? Only time will tell...