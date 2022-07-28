He is the best modern-day player in last 10 years: Former Pakistan batter praises under-fire Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli continues to be the centre of attention in world cricket. The former Indian captain has not been in action for Team India since the end of the England tour as he has been rested and is not part of Men in Blue's white-ball assignments in the West Indies.

Nonetheless, his form remains a cause of concern and a topic of discussion among the cricketing fraternity. In the England tour, the 33-year-old Kohli failed to touch the 50-run mark across formats whereas his international century-drought continues since late 2019, in the pre-Covid era. Even in IPL 2022, the veteran batter remained below-par, striking at 115.98 to manage only 341 runs -- with two half-centuries. His last IPL ton also came in the 2019 edition.

Thus, Kohli's form continues to draw attention and many former cricketers and experts have opined on his dry run. Pakistan's former batsman Mohammad Yousuf also joined in and stated that this is just 'part of the game'. Further, he lavished huge praise on Kohli, calling him 'best modern-day player in last 10 years'.

"This is a part of the game where a player goes out of form. It has been a lengthier patch for him. But what he has contributed so far, after Sachin Tendulkar, is the player to make that kind of a contribution. He has scored 71 centuries, within a span off 11 years, especially in white-ball cricket. In Tests, he could not do as much as he did in white-ball cricket. However, he has scored 27 Test tons as well. For me, this is a part of the game. Maybe it has to do with the way he has been treated that he has gone under pressure. He would know better," Yousuf said during a chat with Pakistan channel ARY News.

It is expected that Kohli will join Team India for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 edition, in the UAE, and will be part of every series for Rohit Sharma & Co. in the run-up to this year's T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia from October-November.