WATCH: Dhawan leads IND's celebrations after Dravid's winning speech as Men in Blue whitewash WI in ODIs

Shikhar Dhawan-led India whitewashed Nicholas Pooran's West Indies in the three-match ODI series finale, on Wednesday (July 27) at Port-of-Spain, Trinidad. In a rain-curtailed game, India were right on the money and walked past the Windies by a mammoth 119-run margin to inflict a clean sweep over the hosts.

Thus, Dhawan & Co. created history as the second-stringed side led India to its maiden ODI series whitewash over West Indies away from home. Talking about the contest, India opted to bat first and rode on Dhawan's 58, Shubman Gill's 98 not out and Shreyas Iyer's 34-ball 44 to post 225-3 in 36 overs. The revised target for West Indies was a challenging one, being asked to chase 257 in 35 overs. In reply, the home side were never in the hunt and got dismissed for a paltry 137 in 26 overs with Yuzvendra Chahal (4 for 17), Shardul Thakur and Md Siraj -- with both pacers returning with two scalps each -- shining with the ball.

After the emphatic series victory, head coach Rahul Dravid lauded the team for their overall performance before stand-in captain Dhawan led the celebrations. Here's the video shared by the BCCI's official Twitter handle:

From The #TeamIndia Dressing Room!



Head Coach Rahul Dravid & Captain @SDhawan25 applaud 👏 👏 the team post the 3-0 win in the #WIvIND ODI series. 🗣 🗣



Here's a Dressing Room POV 📽 - By @28anand



P.S. Watch out for the end - expect something fun when Shikhar D is around 😉😁

At the post-match presentation, Dhawan said, "I feel the boys are young, but they played maturely. The way they handled themselves on the field, really proud of them. Very good signs for us. I am quite pleased with my form, I have been playing this format since a long time. I was happy with the way I played that knock, in the first ODI. And even today, happy with my peformance. The way he scored those 98 runs, it was amazing to watch. The way all the boys responded, it was pretty amazing. We feel lucky to come here, we are thankful to the crowd. They make us more popular. I am proud of our bowling unit, they gave their hundred percent. The way Siraj took those two wickets, and the way Shardul and others bowled."

The action now moves to the five T20Is, where regular captain Rohit Sharma will lead the national side.