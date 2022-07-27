WI vs IND, 3rd ODI: EXPLAINED! Why Ravindra Jadeja didn't make the cut in India's playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan-led India have locked horns with West Indies in the third and final ODI in Trinidad, on Wednesday (July 27). After taking an unassailable lead in the closely-fought series, Dhawan & Co. stand a chance to create history by achieveing India's maiden ODI series whitewash over the Windies in the Caribbean island.

Hence, many thought Ravindra Jadeja -- India's star all-rounder who was named Dhawan's deputy for the series -- would appear in the visitors' playing XI. Jadeja was ruled out of the first two games after sustaining an injury to his right knee. While there was an outside chance for him to play the series finale, the star all-rounder wasn't available for selection as he is still not a 100 percent and continues to be on recovery mode.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed, on Wednesday, that the medical team will continue to monitor Jaddu's progress. In his absence, India have been right on the money and taken a 2-0 lead. Jadeja's like-for-like replacement Axar Patel was the Player-of-the-Match in the second and penultimate tie, smashing an impressive 34-ball 65 not out in India's 312-run chase along with also claiming a wicket.

At the coin toss, Dhawan opted to bat first and told the broadcasters, "We will bat first. We will like to post a good score. The best thing is everything is performing, nice to see that. That's a big positive for us, happy with that. I feel that intent is important, but at the same time you need to be smart. Dravid is doing a good job, the more the players will play, the better they will get. We got one change. Prasidh comes in for Avesh Khan."

The ODIs will be followed by a five-match T20I series and Jadeja is expected to return to action by then. Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will join the side after being rested for the 50-over assignment.