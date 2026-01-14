Harmanpreet Kaur completes 1000 WPL runs, becomes first Indian player to achieve feat

India’s legendary captain Harmanpreet Kaur added another feather to her already impressive hat on Tuesday (Jan 13) evening while playing in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Representing the Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2026, Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian player to complete 1000 runs in the WPL. Playing in her third season, the feat was achieved at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the exact same stadium where Harmanpreet lifted the ODI World Cup for India in November 2025.

Harmanpreet creates history

Now in her fourth season of the WPL, the skipper achieved the feat playing in her 30th match of the tournament. It took her 29 innings, having scored 1016 runs after the latest WPL contest against the Gujarat Giants. She achieved the feat with an average of 46.18 and a best of unbeaten 95. During this period, she has also scored 10 fifties. During this period, Harmanpreet also led the Mumbai Indians to two WPL titles, having won the inaugural season in 2023, followed by another one in 2025.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt was the first player to complete 1000 runs in the WPL as Harmanpreet joined the elite list.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

What happened in the match?

A record-breaking 10th fifty-plus score by Kaur and her crucial partnerships with batters Amanjot Kaur and Nicola Carey guided the Mumbai Indians to a seven-wicket win over the Gujarat Giants. Harmanpreet brought up her 10th fifty-plus score in WPL, most by any batter in the tournament's history, outdoing Mumbai Indians' Nat Sciver-Brunt and UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning (nine each). Kaur now has 1,016 runs in 30 matches and 29 innings at an average of 46.18 and a strike rate of 146.18, with 10 fifties under her belt.

Kaur also continued her brilliant form against the Giants. After this innings, she has slammed 422 runs at an average of 84.4 and a strike rate of 176.56 against GG, including five fifties.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

Kaur shines in successful WPL run-chases, amassing 432 runs in just 12 innings at an impressive average of 72, with five half-centuries and a best score of 95.

Following this victory, the Mumbai Indians have now won all eight games against the Gujarat Giants in the history of the WPL. That remains the only 100 percent record for a team against an opponent in the competition's history.

This was the Mumbai Indians' second consecutive win in the ongoing WPL 2026 season, after losing to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament opener, propelling them to second place.