RCB vs UPW, WPL 2026: Here’s how Smriti Mandhana and Meg Lanning reacted after the match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru continued their strong start to the Women’s Premier League with a dominant nine-wicket win over UP Warriorz Women at Navi Mumbai on Monday. After winning the toss, RCB put UPW in to bat and struck early, reducing them to 50/5. The UP Warriorz top order struggled against disciplined bowling and tight fielding. However, Deepti Sharma and Deandra Dottin showed great composure and stitched together a vital partnership to help their side recover.

Deepti remained unbeaten on 45, while Dottin supported her with a steady 40*, guiding UPW to a fighting total of 143/5. Nadine de Klerk and Shreyanka Patil were the standout bowlers for RCB, picking up two wickets each and keeping the pressure on throughout the innings.

In reply, RCB were simply unstoppable. Grace Harris played a breathtaking knock of 85 off just 40 balls, attacking the bowlers from the very start. Smriti Mandhana played the perfect supporting role, staying unbeaten on 47 and ensuring there were no hiccups in the chase. The duo put together a stunning 137-run partnership that sealed the match comfortably. RCB chased down the target with ease, registering their second win in a row, while UP Warriorz suffered their second consecutive defeat.

Smriti on RCB win

Speaking after the match, RCB captain Smriti Mandhana was full of praise for her team and especially for Grace Harris. “It was the best seat in the house to watch Grace. The way everyone bowled and executed their plans was special to watch.” She also lauded the bowling effort, highlighting how disciplined the team was with their fielding and plans.

“We discussed we were not on point in the first match in terms of field sets, and happy everyone was in the right position today. It is something the whole team can be proud of, and it is just the start,” she added. On opening with Harris, Smriti kept it simple, saying, “All I need to do is take a single. Amazing to watch.”

Lanning on UPW loss

UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning accepted that her team was outplayed on the night. “We were outplayed tonight by RCB. They bowled really well up front, put us under pressure and never allowed us to get away.” Lanning admitted that the team needs to improve, especially at the top of the order.