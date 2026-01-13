/WPL 2026, MI-W vs GG-W: Here's how both captains reacted after the game

Mumbai Indians kept their perfect record against Gujarat Giants intact with a thrilling seven-wicket win in Match six of WPL 2026 on Tuesday (Jan 13). Chasing a challenging total of 193 set by Gujarat Giants Women, Mumbai were under pressure early after losing Kamalini and Hayley Matthews in the powerplay. However, Harmanpreet Kaur and Amanjot Kaur steadied the innings with a 50-run partnership, taking Mumbai to 88/2 at the halfway mark.

After Amanjot fell for 40 off 26 balls, Nicola Carey joined Harmanpreet and played a fearless supporting role. Carey scored 38 from 23 deliveries, while Harmanpreet remained unbeaten on 71 from 43 balls, ensuring Mumbai crossed the line with four balls to spare.

Harmanpreet Kaur on the win and her performance

Harmanpreet Kaur, who was named Player of the Match, praised her team’s approach. “It was a good game. While bowling, we gave too many runs away, but batting-wise, we were calculated really well,” she said. She lauded Amanjot’s contribution, saying, “She batted really well. In a tournament like this, every day you have to try and score 200 or chase these many. You know you have to go and bat for your team.”

On her record against Gujarat, Harmanpreet said, “For me, every match is important. I didn’t know this stat. It’s important to go in every day and bat for the team. It’s good to see these young girls taking responsibility. Aman is willing to bat wherever, whenever the team needs her.”

Gardner reflects on Gujarat’s performance

Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner focused on her team’s fielding and finishing efforts. “Catches win matches. We pride ourselves on our fielding. We cannot drop world-class players,” she said. On bowling decisions, Gardner admitted, “If you look at the stats, I didn’t match up well to Harman. In hindsight, maybe I could have bowled more overs, but I felt there were better match-ups.” She also highlighted the contribution of Wareham and Bharti, saying their firepower helped finish Gujarat’s innings strongly.