/Not Andy Murray, Wilander wants THIS tennis stalwart to coach Carlos Alcaraz

World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz’s hunt for a new coaching voice has quietly brought some of the biggest names in tennis into the conversation after he recently parted ways with his long-time mentor, Juan Carlos Ferrero. While his immediate setup is in place, the bigger question now is who will guide him through the most defining phase of his career. The split with Ferrero came as a shock to many, as their partnership lasted seven years and shaped Alcaraz into a multiple Grand Slam champion and the top-ranked player in the world.

Together, they built a game that mixed power, speed, and fearlessness. From the outside, it looked like a perfect match. But behind the scenes, things were not as smooth as they appeared. Reports suggested that Alcaraz’s camp had concerns for some time. There were talks of change as early as December 2024, but Alcaraz himself decided to continue with Ferrero through 2025.

Also read | Meet top batters fastest to 28,000 international runs

Add WION as a Preferred Source

By the end of the season, the decision was finally made to move in a new direction. It marked the end of one of the most successful player-coach relationships in recent tennis history.

For now, Samuel Lopez has taken charge as Alcaraz’s main coach. He joined the team full-time before the 2025 season and is trusted within the setup. Still, many believe this is only a temporary structure. Alcaraz is expected to add another experienced voice, someone who has been at the very top of the sport and understands what it takes to stay there.

Former world No.1 Mats Wilander believes that voice should come from a Grand Slam champion. Speaking to Eurosport, he said it is important for a player like Alcaraz to have advice from someone who has lived through the pressure of winning majors. He already had that with Ferrero, and Wilander feels the next step should follow the same path.

However, Wilander does not think Andy Murray is the right choice. In his view, Murray and Alcaraz play in similar ways. Both rely on movement, defense, and building points with patience. While that shared style has value, it may not bring something fresh to Alcaraz’s game.

Instead, Wilander pointed towards Roger Federer. He feels Federer’s approach to tennis is completely different and could help Alcaraz grow in areas where he is still developing. Federer was known for his calm control, smooth shot-making, and ability to finish points early.