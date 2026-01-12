LOGIN
Meet top batters fastest to 28,000 international runs

Published: Jan 12, 2026, 17:18 IST | Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 17:18 IST

Virat Kohli became the fastest to 28,000 international runs, highlighting his unmatched consistency, skill, and dominance across formats, cementing his place among cricket’s all-time greats.

The elite 28,000-run club
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

The elite 28,000-run club

Reaching 28,000 international runs is a mark of extraordinary consistency, longevity, and hunger. It reflects years of elite performance across various formats, in tough conditions, and against the world's best bowlers. Only true greats of the game achieve this milestone.

Virat Kohli: The fastest to 28,000 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Virat Kohli: The fastest to 28,000 runs

Virat Kohli became the fastest batter to reach 28,000 international runs, achieving the landmark in just 624 innings. Since his debut in 2008, he has consistently redefined the game, breaking multiple records and setting new benchmarks in modern international cricket.

Kohli’s dominance across milestones
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kohli’s dominance across milestones

Kohli has dominated record books by becoming the fastest to 25,000, 26,000, 27,000, and now 28,000 international runs. Each milestone highlights his unmatched run-scoring speed, fitness levels, and ability to perform consistently across all formats.

Sachin Tendulkar
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar reached 28,000 international runs in his 644th innings. Known as the gold standard of batting for decades, his record stood tall for years, symbolising longevity, class, and unmatched contribution to international cricket.

Kumar Sangakkara
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara achieved 28,000 international runs in his 666th innings. One of the most elegant batters in cricket history, his consistency, technique, and adaptability across formats made him a true great of the game

