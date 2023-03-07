ugc_banner

Hardik Pandya achieves MASSIVE feat, becomes youngest cricketer to reach 25 million followers on Instagram

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 03:55 PM IST

Photograph:(AFP)

Hardik Pandya is one of the most important cricketers for Team India in the white-ball formats and recently the 29-year-old achieved the massive feat on Instagram.

Hardik Pandya has become the youngest cricketer in the world to reach 25 million followers on the social media platform Instagram. Hardik is one of the most important cricketers for Team India in the white-ball formats and the 29-year-old achieved the massive feat; depicting his popularity across the globe.

On achieving the special feat, Hardik shared a video post on Instagram and captioned it, "25 MILLION followers on Instagram! I am truly grateful from the bottom of my heart for all your love, all your wishes, and all your constant support. Thank you, My beautiful wife @natasastankovic__ decided to ask me 25 questions to celebrate the 25 million of us together."

In the clip, the all-rounder said, "Thank you to all my fans for the love. Each one of my fans is special to me, and I would like to thank them for the love and support they have given me over all these years."

It is to be noted that Hardik has more Instagram followers than some of the global sporting icons across the globe, such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Max Verstappen, and Erling Halaand. The all-rounder was last seen on the 22-yard cricket strip during India's three-match T20I series versus New Zealand at home. Under him, India whitewashed the Black Caps. He has been leading the T20I side following the 2022 T20 World Cup and was promoted as the ODI vice-captain in January 2023.

Hardik will next be seen in India-Australia three ODIs, starting on March 17 in Mumbai. He will lead the side in the first ODI in Rohit Sharma's absence. After that, he will lead the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023 opener where they will face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in Ahmedabad, on March 31.

