Ricky Ponting urges Team India to make a big change in batting order if they enter WTC final

Rohit Sharma-led India lost the Indore Test versus Australia as the visitors kept the 2022/23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy alive with hosts leading 2-1, ahead of the final match in Ahmedabad. Rohit & Co. received a setback but will be hungry for success in the series decider, which kicks off on March 09 (Thursday), to not only win the series 3-1 but also qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

With Australia having already qualified for the WTC final, following their win in Indore, they will come hard versus the Indian team. Ahead of the Ahmedabad Test, former Aussie captain Ricky Ponting has urged the Rohit-Rahul Dravid-led Indian team to consider making one big change in their batting line-up if they reach the WTC finale, to be held at The Oval, London on June 07-11.

With conditions being different in England, as compared to the sub-continent, Ponting feels India should go ahead with both out-of-form KL Rahul and Shubman Gill. "With someone like KL Rahul having gone out of this side and Shubman Gill having come in, both these guys have played a bit of Test match cricket, and you could potentially have both of those guys in the same team," Ponting told ICC.

"Maybe Shubman could start at the top and KL could potentially move down into the middle order, because he's played cricket in those (English) conditions before, albeit at the top of the order," he added.

Gill replaced Rahul in India's playing XI for the third and penultimate Test in Indore versus Australia. Rahul has been in woeful form in whites, managing only 192 runs in last 12 innings, but his replacement Gill also fell flat in both the innings of the Indore Test match. The young right-hander managed scores of 21 anf 5 as India lost by nine wickets in a low-scoring match.