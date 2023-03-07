NZ vs SL: EXPLAINED! How Sri Lanka can play spoilsport to India's WTC final chances

On March 03, Australia defeated India in the morning session of Day 3 of the third and penultimate Test, in Indore, in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022/23 to keep the series alive. With this win, Pat Cummins-led Aussies have qualified for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, which will be held in early June at The Oval, London.

Talking about the Indore Test, nothing clicked for Rohit Sharma-led India. Opting to bat first, they only managed a paltry 109 (with Matthew Kuhnemann taking 5 for 16) before Australia was dismissed for 197, taking a vital 88-run lead in a low-scoring match. In their second essay, India fell flat once again -- with Player-of-the-Match Nathan Lyon ending with 8 for 64 (match figures of 11 for 99) -- and gave a 76-run target. Eventually, Travis Head's 49* and Marnus Labuschagne's 28 not out led Steve Smith & Co. to a nine-wicket win despite regular captain Cummins' absence.

At the post-match presentation, Smith said, "I really enjoyed it and like captaining in this part of the world as I understand the conditions really well. There's an event every ball and a lot different to the other parts of the world, and I did a reasonable job this week. Much the same, we will wait and see what the conditions are like (in Ahmedabad), but we are really proud to clinch a spot in the WTC final. Hopefully, we can put a similar performance and draw the series."

Despite their WTC final qualification, Cummins-less Australia will be eager to not rest on their recent laurels and go for a 2-2 series-levelling win over Rohit's Team India. For India, the home side have an unassailable 2-1 lead going into the fourth and final Test -- to kick off on Thursday (March 09) in Ahmedabad -- but will surely aim for a famous home series win and qualify for the WTC final. At present, India are favourites to meet their arch-rivals Australia in the summit clash, in June, but Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka also remain in the race and can dent Rohit & Co.'s chances. Here's how:

How can Sri Lanka topple India and reach WTC final?

Australia are set to face either India or Sri Lanka in the final of the second cycle of the WTC. Fourth-placed South Africa are very much out of contention even though they are likely to whitewash West Indies in the ongoing two-match Test series at home. For SL, India remain their biggest threat.

Karunaratne & Co. are set to lock horns with Tim Southee's New Zealand in a two-match Test series, which kicks off in New Zealand on March 09 at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. They first need to hope India lose the Ahmedabad Test and then will have to win their remaining two games. But if they lose or draw one game, they will stand eliminated.

Meanwhile, India also need to win the Ahmedabad Test to end Sri Lanka's hopes. However, if they fail, they will depend on the inaugural edition's winners New Zealand to prevent the Sri Lankans from pulling off a stunning 2-0 whitewash.

Updated WTC points table:

India remain favourites to meet Aus:

India have won ten and lost five games in the ongoing cycle in six series (including Australia Tests at home). They played the inaugural edition's final, where they lost to the Kiwis and will be desperate to have another go at winning the title.

After the Indore Test loss, Rohit said at the post-match presentation, "We haven't thought about it yet (WCT final), we have sometime to think about what we need to do there (Ahmedabad Test). We need to regroup and try and understand what we did right in the first 2 games. We need to understand, no matter what the pitches are, you gotta come out and do the job. We need to keep it simple and follow the plan."

While SL just have to win their next two games, if India lose the Ahmedabad Test, it surely won't be easy for them. The Black Caps have not lost a home Test series since early 2017.

Ahead of the two-match series opener, NZ captain Southee said, "It has been great to have the amount of people who have been talking about Test cricket, to see the Basin Reserve filled for five days was great to be a part of."

"I think, just in general, the guys are pleased to see people talking about Test cricket. And Test cricket being exciting. England have played their part in that, over the last year or so. The guys still see Test cricket as the pinnacle of the game. It is a match that will be talked about for a long time, but they are a very humble group. Now our focus will shift to Sri Lanka."

"We are obviously out of the Test Championship, and they have got plenty to play for over the next two weeks," the pacer added.