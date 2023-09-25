'Had tears in my eyes': Mandhana on India women's Asian Games gold, recalls Chopra's Tokyo 2020 feat

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women created history as they clinched gold by beating Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the Asian Games final on Monday (September 25). Thus, the country achieved its first-ever Asian Games cricket medal. Opting to bat first, at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou, Harman & Co. rode on vice-captain Smriti Mandhana's 46 and Jemimah Rodrigues' 42 to post 116 for 7 before Titas Sadhu's 3 for 6, in four overs, restricted the Lankans at 97 for 8.

Thus, it is a huge achievement for Indian cricket as the women's team have created history in the Asian Games. After the win, Mandhana became emotional and recalled javelin star Neeraj Chopra's Tokyo 2020 moment -- where he won gold (which became India’s first-ever Olympic medal in athletics).

Mandhana told ANI, "This is very special. We have seen this on TV. When Neeraj Chopra won the Gold, I had a match...The manner in which National Anthem was played and India's National Flag went up, I think it was pretty special and I had tears in my eyes...Really happy that we could contribute to the medal tally of the Indian contingent...Gold is Gold...Really happy that we gave our best today."

Here's the clip:

On the other hand, Bangladesh women chased down a paltry target of 65 runs versus Pakistan to settle for the bronze medal.

So far, the Indian contingent has already won over ten medals in the ongoing edition of the Asian Games in China. A lot more is expected from the Indian athletes in the upcoming days.

