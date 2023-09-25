Asian Games: India women clinch cricket gold, beat SL by 19 runs in final
India women beat Sri Lanka women in final to clinch gold at Asian Games.
India women, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, won the gold in Asian Games cricket, beating Sri Lanka by XX runs in the final. Batting first, India women scored 116/7 on a slow and turning pitch but Titas Sadhu's three wickets for six runs in four overs helped them defend the target.
