Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022: Head-to-head, stats, trivia and predicted playing XIs

After a riveting 70-match league stage, the IPL 2022 edition has reached its final stage. The playoffs kick off on Tuesday (May 24) as Qualifier 1 will see the table-toppers Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) face the second-ranked Rajasthan Royals (RR) in what promises to be a blockbuster of a clash.

So far, both Rajasthan and Gujarat have faced each other only once in the tournament. In match 24, at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, Sanju Samson-led RR opted to bowl first as Hardik & Co. posted a mammoth 192-4 riding on captain's 87 not out and cameos from Abhinav Manohar-David Miller. In reply, Jos Buttler's 24-ball 54 and some contributions from Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer and James Neesham propelled RR to 155-9 in 20 overs, giving a comfortable 37-run win over the one-time winners.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022 playoffs: All you need to know about schedule, timings and venues

While the earlier face-off won't matter a lot in today's scenario, it will surely give Gujarat some confidence over Rajasthan. Meanwhile, RR are also coming into this match on the back of a spirited win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last league stage game. Hence, a riveting encounter is on the cards.

Here is all you need to know about the MI vs SRH clash in IPL 2022:

Head to head:

In head-to-head, Gujarat leads Rajasthan 1-0 on the basis of a solitary meeting between both sides.

Stats:

GT will rely on their two finishers -- Rahul Tewatia and David Miller. While Tewatia does well against left-arm pacers and averages a healthy 67 and strikes at a whopping 188.70, scoring 134 in 71 deliveries, he will fancy going big versus Trent Boult and Obed McCoy. However, Miller might face some pressure, having been dismissed thrice each by R Ashwin-Yuzi Chahal.

Trivia:

Titans are known as a chasing side, having finished games on the final over on six occasions -- most by any side.

ALSO READ | GT vs RR, IPL 2022 today match prediction: Who will win Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 1?

Predicted playing XIs:

RR likely XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

GT likely XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade/Alzarri Joseph, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami