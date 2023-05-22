GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

GT vs CSK Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the IPL season 2023 on Tuesday, May 23. The clash will take place at the home ground of Chennai, the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium. Ahead of the game, the Titans seem to have an upper hand as far as the numbers are concerned. Chennai has never beaten the Titans in any IPL match.

The Titans have been unstoppable this season as they have secured the top spot in the points table. The defending champions finished the league stage with 20 points, having won 10 matches out of their 14 matches and lost only four.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head details: GT vs CSK- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other in 3 matches in IPL. Out of these 3 games, Gujarat has won 3 whereas Chennai has come out victorious on any of the occasions. Hence, the head-to-head record of GT vs CSK stands at 3-0.

In the last match between the two teams, Gujarat beat Chennai by five runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Matches played: 3

Matches won by Gujarat Titans: 3

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings: 0 GT vs CSK- IPL 2023: Pitch report The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has been known to offer assistance to both batters and bowlers. It typically favours stroke play due to its even bounce, making it conducive for shot-making. The team winning the toss will likely prefer chasing in order to have a clear target in mind. GT vs CSK- IPL 2023: Weather update Clear skies will greet both sides in Chennai on Tuesday, with the temperature expected to range between 29 and 36 degrees Celsius. GT vs CSK- IPL 2023: Playing XI Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, HH Pandya(C), DA Miller, R Tewatia, D Shanaka, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Rashid Khan, M Shami, Yash Dayal, MM Sharma, Noor Ahmad

Chennai Super Kings: RD Gaikwad, Devon Conway, AT Rayudu, Ajinkya Rahane, MM Ali, RA Jadeja, S Dubey, MS Dhoni(C), DL Chahar, TU Deshpande, M Theekshana GT vs CSK- IPL 2023: Prediction Prediction: Gujarat Titans will win today’s match. GT vs CSK- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: MA Chinnaswamy Stadium, Chennai

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema app

WATCH WION LIVE HERE