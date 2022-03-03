Great moment for Indian cricket: Ganguly shares special message for Kohli ahead of his 100th Test - WATCH

Virat Kohli will become the 12th Indian to enter the 100-Test club when he takes on the field during the national side's first Test versus Sri Lanka, in Mohali, on March 04. The 33-year-old will join an elite list of Indians, spearheaded by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, by featuring in his 100th outing in whites.

Kohli will join Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma in the 100-Test club. So far, he has amassed 7,962 runs in 99 games -- at an average of over 50 -- with 27 hundreds and 28 half-centuries.

Along with his splendid run with the bat, Kohli is also India's most successful Test captain. He signed off as the Test captain recently, resigning from the post earlier this year, with 40 wins from 68 encounters. Ahead of his landmark Test match, BCCI chief Ganguly heaped praise on Kohli and shared a special message for him.

"It is a huge landmark in any cricketer’s career. Playing a hundred Test matches is something you dream of when you start playing for the country. It’s a great moment for Virat, it’s a great moment for Indian cricket. I have personally been in this situation and realized how humongous and momentous this is personally for any cricketer," stated the former cricketer.

"Virat’s had a great journey. Starting 10-11 years ago and getting to where he has reached today is an exceptional achievement. On behalf of BCCI and also a former captain and player who has played 100 Test matches and more, I wish him all the very best," Ganguly added. "He has had a fantastic career and he is still got some time left to achieve the greater milestone and I hope he continues doing that. Congratulations to him, his family, his coach and all those who were involved in his cricketing career," he concluded.

Kohli also reacted to his historic feat. In a video posted by the BCCI, on Thursday (March 03), he said, "I honestly never thought I would play 100 Test matches. It has been a long journey. We played a lot of cricket over the course of playing those 100 Test matches. A lot of international cricket. I am just grateful that I've been able to make it to 100. God has been kind. I have worked really hard for my fitness. It's a big moment for me, for my family, for my coach, who is also very happy and very proud of this Test match as long as I am concerned."

"I never grew up thinking that I have to score small runs, the idea was to score big runs. I scored a lot of double hundreds in junior cricket. My idea was to bat long and I enjoyed doing that. These things took a lot out of you and it revealed your true character. Test cricket needed to stay alive, for me, this is real cricket," he added.