Virat Kohli 100th Test: Rohit Sharma shares his best memory of former Indian captain in whites

India are gearing up to face Sri Lanka in the series opener of the two-match Test series, which gets underway in Mohali on March 04. India's opening Test will also be former captain Virat Kohli's 100th outing in whites. Kohli will become only the 12th Indian to enter the 100-Test club.

Kohli has had a wonderful run in the purest format for Team India. The 33-year-old has so far scored 7,962 runs in 99 Tests with 27 hundreds and 28 half-centuries in whites. Ahead of his landmark outing in the red-ball format, new full-time captain Rohit Sharma lavished praise on his predecessor and shared his best memory of Kohli in Test cricket.

Ahead of the SL Test series, Rohit told at the virtual press conference, on Thursday (March 03), "The best memory of Virat Kohli the Test captain will be winning the Test series in Australia in 2018." He also revealed the Test knock of Kohli he rates the best and said, "Lot of guys were playing in South Africa for the first time (in 2013-14 tour), to face the likes of Morkel, Steyn, it was never going to be easy but the way Virat batted in the first innings and second, it was one of the best knocks of his that I clearly remember. This beats his knock in Perth (2018)," explained Rohit.

Rohit added, "It has been a long journey for him and it has been a wonderful one. He has done exceedingly well in this format, he has changed so many things in the way the team is moving forward. It has been one hell of a ride for him and it will continue to be in the coming years."

Indian team will surely be eager to make Kohli's 100th Test a memorable affair with a win in the series opener versus Dimuth Karunaratne-led Islanders.